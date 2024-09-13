Standard Vs Key Limes: What's The Difference?

At first glance, it's easy to spot the primary differences between standard limes and key limes. Standard varieties are 1.5 to 2.5 inches wide in diameter, with a medium to dark green hue, and an oval shape. Key limes are generally smaller, averaging 1-1.5 inches in diameter. They're also rounder than their standard counterparts and feature a brighter green shade that turns yellow as the fruit ripens.

Differences between the two types of limes can be spotted inside the fruit as well. It's easier to cut into a key lime due to its smooth, thin skin, whereas a standard variety has a bumpier and thicker exterior. Key limes have plenty of seeds, up to 15 per fruit, while standard limes are seedless. There's notably less juice within a key lime as well — for 1 cup of juice, it would require about 20 of the smaller variant, whereas the same amount could be produced by juicing three standard limes.

Is there a flavor difference between the two? You bet. Standard limes have a milder flavor, while key limes are more intense and acidic. Key limes have notes of sweetness, bitterness, and a floral aroma and flavor, best appreciated when the lime juice isn't masked with other flavors. But don't worry about the flavor being too different — if you use conventional limes as a replacement in your culinary and cocktail endeavors, you probably won't notice a significant difference.