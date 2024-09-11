Dippin' Dots have long been a staple in theme parks, sports stadiums, and the sentimental memories of Elder Millenials and Gen X'ers. Who could resist begging their parents for a cup of those sweet frozen Dots, purchased on a school field trip or family vacation? While this treat might be the ultimate novelty ice cream item, its origin is surprisingly scientific.

Dippin' Dots were first created in the late 1980s, when inventor and microbiologist Curt Jones was developing cryogenically-frozen cow feed. He thought to apply this same process to ice cream. Unlike standard churned ice cream served in scoops on a cake, sugar, or waffle cone, Dippin' Dots are made by dripping an ice cream base into liquid nitrogen in a controlled manner. This super-cold (-320 degrees Fahrenheit!) freezing method ensures that the droplet-sized Dots are frozen almost immediately, with no ice crystal formation, giving them that quintessential spherical shape.

This process also ensures that the Dots melt slowly, enhancing the cold and creamy experience on the tongue. The amount of liquid nitrogen used is critical for maintaining the proper freezing conditions. Too cold, and the ice cream globes can become too solid; too warm, and you no longer have individual "dots," as they might melt together.