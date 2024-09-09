The Battle Of Waterloo May Be Responsible For The Invention Of Beef Wellington

In 2023, beef Wellington garnered a little TV airtime when the dish made an appearance on Shark Tank, thanks to the owners of the California-based company Wellington. Prior to that, enthusiasts of Gordon Ramsay's shows probably spotted it on television, too — after all, it's one of the dishes that Ramsay has said would be on the table for his ideal last meal. But the origins of the dish reach back much farther than its more recent TV fame.

In fact, one common theory regarding how and when beef Wellington was born points to the early 1800s, when Arthur Wellesley led Anglo-Allied troops to victory over Napoleon Bonaparte in The Battle of Waterloo, ending the 23-year Napoleonic wars. While the battle was fought and won in 1815, it was the year before that Wellesley became the Duke of Wellington (he eventually would rise to Prime Minister), and the dish was purportedly named for him.

There are several different versions of the same story, though. While some say that the grand centerpiece dish was named for Wellesley because of his achievement at Waterloo, others say that it's because Wellingtons were frequently made for the Duke by his chef. Still others point to the shape of the dish, which is reminiscent of the foot of a Wellington boot, a style that Wellesley pioneered after his shoemaker created it for him.