Can You Freeze Hummus?

If there is one thing to know about hummus, it's that the creamy chickpea paste is more than just a dip. It is an incredibly versatile ingredient that can be smeared between wraps, burgers, and sandwiches, blended into salad dressings, turned into sauces, or even transformed into high-protein desserts — there are so many delicious possibilities.

A jar of hummus can go a long way, making it's a handy ingredient to have in your kitchen at all times. Sadly, you don't have very long to eat store-bought hummus once it's opened, as it can spoil in a week or less in the refrigerator. Homemade versions have an even shorter shelf life and will last for four days at most. Luckily, there is a way to make the spread last for longer, and that involves freezing it (yes, you absolutely can freeze hummus!). This will extend its lifespan for up to four months.

One way to freeze hummus is to transfer all of it into a single airtight container. Pop that into a freezer-safe bag as an extra measure to prevent it from absorbing the scents of other foods next to it. Alternatively, you could also divide the dip into small, single-serve scoops, line them on a tray, and freeze them individually. Once they are solid, pack the hummus balls in individual bags and refreeze them. You can then take out exactly what you need without having to thaw the whole batch of hummus every time you need just a spoonful.