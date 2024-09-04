James Dean's Favorite Dessert Was A Take On A Southern Staple

James Dean's brief yet remarkable acting career left an indelible mark on the film industry which resonates to this day. Born in Indiana in 1931, Dean moved to California with his family at the age of six before returning to Indiana three years later to live on his aunt and uncle's farm. Now a legend of classic Hollywood, his natural Midwestern ruggedness was always part of his charm. Despite his Midwest upbringing, however, his favorite dessert was decidedly Southern.

The book, "James Dean: The Biography" by Val Holley, notes a feature on Dean from his high school newspaper that listed his favorite food as a banana salad. Like a take on Southern banana pudding, banana salad can be considered the staple's lesser-known cousin. Where the pudding enjoys widespread popularity, banana salad is an under-the-radar regional dish. Furthermore, while the classic banana pudding is a sweet dessert (its main ingredients are bananas, vanilla pudding, and vanilla wafers), banana salad can be sweet or on the savory side. There are also a few different ways of preparing it.

Dean's love for the treat came from his aunt, Ortense Winslow, whose version was of the sweet variety. Originally printed in the now out-of-print book, "Recipes for Rebels: In the Kitchen with James Dean" by Gregory Swenson, Winslow's banana salad layers sliced bananas and chopped peanuts with homemade custard as its "dressing." While it's not what you typically think of as a salad, some serve it plated on top of lettuce.