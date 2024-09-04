The Best Place To Store Butternut Squash So It Lasts Longer

A squash can last for longer than you'd expect most fresh fruits or vegetables to. This is more so the case with winter varieties like butternut squash, for instance. These have thick, hard rinds that work as protective armor to keep the flesh inside smooth, dry, and firm for months. When left whole, fresh butternut squash will last for anywhere between one to three months – whether it is kept in the refrigerator or at room temperature. And that's not even the best part: It can last for much longer than that when stored in a freezer.

In fact, a freezer can help butternut squash stay fresh for as long as a year, and there are two main ways to go about it. One option is to peel the squash and dice it into small cubes (and the absolute quickest way to cut butternut squash is to cook it first). Next, lay the cubes in a single layer on a tray and flash-freeze them. Transfer the chopped squash into an airtight container after a few hours, and then pop that back into the freezer until you're ready to get cooking.

Alternatively, you can puree the squash and freeze it into ice cubes. Both methods can preserve a butternut squash and make it last for longer, so it really depends on what's more convenient. However, make sure that you take the necessary steps to prevent squash hands before prepping the fruit — it's a real thing.