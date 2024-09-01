How The Honey Deuce Cocktail Swung Its Way Into The US Open

Any occasion is better with a signature drink, and sporting events are no different. The U.S. Open — which takes place annually at the end of August and the beginning of September — is known for a particularly refreshing libation that is perfect for the late summer heat in its longtime location of Queens, New York. Fruity and playful, the Honey Deuce combines vodka, tart lemonade, the pretty pink raspberry liqueur Chambord, and a garnish of pale green honeydew melon balls.

But how did this picture perfect cocktail even come to be? It turns out that it was created specifically for the occasion by mixologist and hospitality expert Nick Mautone. Over his 40-year career, Mautone has written numerous books, worked on projects such as revamping the Rockefeller Center's iconic Rainbow Room, and has had celebrity clients like Rachael Ray. As an official sponsor of the U.S. Open, the French vodka brand Grey Goose contracted Mautone to create an appropriate cocktail using its spirit beginning with the 2006 event.

Inspiration struck when Mautone was preparing a fruit salad. As he scooped spheres of honeydew melon, he realized they looked like tennis balls. He knew he found the perfect garnish, and he built the drink from there. He arrived at the Honey Deuce by considering drinkability and the ease of preparing it in large quantities. Mautone also wanted it to be attractive and approachable while showcasing something a little different — that is where the elegant touch of Chambord came into play to elevate the lemonade vodka.