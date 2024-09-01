How The Honey Deuce Cocktail Swung Its Way Into The US Open
Any occasion is better with a signature drink, and sporting events are no different. The U.S. Open — which takes place annually at the end of August and the beginning of September — is known for a particularly refreshing libation that is perfect for the late summer heat in its longtime location of Queens, New York. Fruity and playful, the Honey Deuce combines vodka, tart lemonade, the pretty pink raspberry liqueur Chambord, and a garnish of pale green honeydew melon balls.
But how did this picture perfect cocktail even come to be? It turns out that it was created specifically for the occasion by mixologist and hospitality expert Nick Mautone. Over his 40-year career, Mautone has written numerous books, worked on projects such as revamping the Rockefeller Center's iconic Rainbow Room, and has had celebrity clients like Rachael Ray. As an official sponsor of the U.S. Open, the French vodka brand Grey Goose contracted Mautone to create an appropriate cocktail using its spirit beginning with the 2006 event.
Inspiration struck when Mautone was preparing a fruit salad. As he scooped spheres of honeydew melon, he realized they looked like tennis balls. He knew he found the perfect garnish, and he built the drink from there. He arrived at the Honey Deuce by considering drinkability and the ease of preparing it in large quantities. Mautone also wanted it to be attractive and approachable while showcasing something a little different — that is where the elegant touch of Chambord came into play to elevate the lemonade vodka.
How to make a Honey Deuce cocktail at home
The price for a Honey Deuce does not deter thirsty U.S. Open attendees. At the 2023 event, around 450,000 cocktails were sold at $22 each. Fortunately, you can also easily reproduce this bevvy for a fraction of the cost at home. Since the Honey Deuce was designed to be easily made for a crowd of fans, it does not require shaking or stirring, which also makes it ideal for a crowd of house guests.
Pour 1 ¼-ounces of vodka into an ice-filled glass, top it with 3 ounces of lemonade, and finish with a 1/2-ounce of raspberry liqueur. Of course, you cannot forget the skewer of honeydew spheres representing the tennis balls. The deep pink liquor creates a lovely effect and beautiful color contrast to the pale green melon balls, and the drink maintains a balanced sweet-tart flavor profile. For ease, you can batch-make it by combining all the ingredients in a pitcher.
Homemade lemonade is also ideal since this cocktail has so few components. If you do not have the time, opt for a good quality store-bought bottle such as the refrigerated varieties in the produce section. Grey Goose is the traditional vodka choice, but you can go for whichever bottle you prefer, like one of the brands from this list of best American vodkas. As for the raspberry liqueur, sweet, fruity, and ruby-hued Chambord is the go-to, but you can play around with whatever colorful spirit you like best.
The Pimm's Cup is another iconic tennis cocktail
The Honey Deuce is to the U.S. Open as the Pimm's Cup is to Wimbledon. The latter tennis tournament takes place in late June and early July in London, England, so the warm weather requires a similarly refreshing drink. However, unlike the Honey Deuce, the Pimm's Cup was already a popular classic cocktail — a version was first invented around the 1820s or 1830s by one James Pimm; he started mass producing his signature gin-based liqueur in the 1850s. It grew to be very popular across England, and the 1971 Wimbledon tournament featured a Pimm's bar, which created a lasting connection between the cocktail and the summer event.
Pimm's No. 1 has an herbaceous, citrusy, sweet, lightly bitter, and slightly spiced flavor, and it features juniper notes on account of the gin. Adding ice, lemonade, and a garden of garnishes transforms Pimm's No. 1 liqueur into the classic Pimm's Cup. Expect the cocktail to be topped off with a sprig of mint, fresh strawberries, orange wheels, and cucumber slices for a libation that is bright, refreshing, surprisingly complex, and easy to drink.