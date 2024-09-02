The Creamy Ingredient That Takes Baked Salmon To The Next Level

When it's done well, baked salmon is tender, flaky, and full of flavor. But if you find that it sometimes can be dry or bland, just add cream cheese. The fresh dairy favorite is deliciously rich, as regular cream cheese must, by definition, contain at least 33% fat, according to the USDA. This gives the product a gorgeously silky mouthfeel, which enriches savory dishes such as baked salmon as well as sweet desserts like a no-bake dark chocolate Oreo cheesecake.

Cream cheese is made by adding lactic acid to pasteurized milk and cream. In addition to giving it a tangy taste, the lactic acid in the dairy product helps keep the salmon moist — similar to the way that a yogurt marinade is key to extra-juicy chicken. Lactic acid is gentler than other types, like citric or the acetic acid found in vinegar. It also helps protein absorb more water, which it retains during cooking. Adding cream cheese to salmon prior to baking will result in a plump, juicy, and succulent piece of fish.

In addition to the textural boost, the acid in cream cheese pairs perfectly with rich salmon in a similar way to how lemon does, adding a boost of bright flavor; just think of how well the combo works on a classic smoked salmon bagel. When using this soft cheese for cooking, there are several ways you can incorporate it with baked salmon for a great result every time.