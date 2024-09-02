The Sweet Ingredient That Improves Store-Bought Coleslaw (Hint: It's Not Sugar)
The humble coleslaw is a classic barbecue side dish that graces almost every table whenever a plate of pulled pork or baked beans is around. While you can make this dish of shredded cabbage and tangy dressing at home, grabbing some from the local supermarket or deli is a no-fuss option when you don't have the time to make it yourself. The thing is, store-bought coleslaw sometimes needs a little help to really shine (sort of like how canned beans are begging for aromatics).
While there are tons of unique ingredients that can make coleslaw better — like pineapples, goat cheese, or even edamame — there's one that can totally transform your store-bought version: hot honey. A sweet and spicy condiment, using hot honey is an easy way to add a peppery kick, slight sweetness, and richer texture to the cabbage mix. Just keep in mind that honey is about 25% sweeter than granulated sugar, so adding too much can make your slaw too sweet. To help avoid this issue, try to find a store-bought version that doesn't have sugar or sweeteners too high up on its ingredients list.
When adding hot honey to slaw, mix in a little at a time and taste-test it along the way. Note that because honey is thick and sticky, it's perfect for adding to slaw that may be too watery, as it will give some body to the dressing. That's a win-win if you ask us.
Hot honey slaw meal ideas (plus how to make your own hot honey)
Hot honey coleslaw is perfect to add as a zingy and crunchy side to your table, but you can top a pulled chicken sandwich or even a burger with it to bring some spice and texture to the meal. You can also add it to a deconstructed egg roll in a bowl for a tasty fusion dish; use it as a topping for hot dogs; or add it to fried fish tacos to bring a fresh yet tingly element. Aside from making coleslaw better, hot honey can elevate boxed cornbread or add spiciness to your morning latte. And while you can purchase it from your local supermarket, making your own version is not only fun, but lets you control how hot it is.
All you'll need is some honey and hot peppers (like serranos or jalapeños), or even crushed red pepper flakes. To control the heat here, you'll want to be conservative with how much you're adding and build the spice level up if needed. You can start with one tablespoon of crushed red pepper flakes or ½ of a fresh pepper per cup of honey. Bring the mixture to a simmer, and then remove from the heat and let it infuse for at least 10 minutes (it gets spicier as it sits) before running it through a strainer. You can also skip the strainer if you want to keep the peppers dotted throughout the honey.