The Sweet Ingredient That Improves Store-Bought Coleslaw (Hint: It's Not Sugar)

The humble coleslaw is a classic barbecue side dish that graces almost every table whenever a plate of pulled pork or baked beans is around. While you can make this dish of shredded cabbage and tangy dressing at home, grabbing some from the local supermarket or deli is a no-fuss option when you don't have the time to make it yourself. The thing is, store-bought coleslaw sometimes needs a little help to really shine (sort of like how canned beans are begging for aromatics).

While there are tons of unique ingredients that can make coleslaw better — like pineapples, goat cheese, or even edamame — there's one that can totally transform your store-bought version: hot honey. A sweet and spicy condiment, using hot honey is an easy way to add a peppery kick, slight sweetness, and richer texture to the cabbage mix. Just keep in mind that honey is about 25% sweeter than granulated sugar, so adding too much can make your slaw too sweet. To help avoid this issue, try to find a store-bought version that doesn't have sugar or sweeteners too high up on its ingredients list.

When adding hot honey to slaw, mix in a little at a time and taste-test it along the way. Note that because honey is thick and sticky, it's perfect for adding to slaw that may be too watery, as it will give some body to the dressing. That's a win-win if you ask us.