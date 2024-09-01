Are Mamey Apples Actually Apricots?

The mamey apple has many names — some of you might recognize this brown, egg-shaped fruit as simply "mammee," while its scientific name is Mammea americana. Perhaps you've seen it labeled as St. Domingo apricot, Abricot-pays, or even South American apricot, and mistaken the fruit as a tropical variant of common apricots. But don't be confused by its moniker: Mamey apples are not related to apricots. In fact, they aren't even apples, either.

Both apples and apricots belong to the Rosaceae family in the Rosales order of plants. On the flip side, mamey apples are members of the broader Malpighiales order in the Calophyllaceae family, but were once placed in the Clusiaceae family right alongside mangosteens (the fruit that Queen Victoria is rumored to have loved). Although they've been recategorized, mamey apples are still more botanically similar to mangosteens than apricots or apples.

Another fruit that mamey apples are often mistaken for is the sapote. Sapotes and mamey apples look similar from the outside, and the former is also commonly referred to as a mamey sapote or red mamey, which adds to the confusion. However, these two fruits are also unrelated. Indigenous to the tropical climates of the West Indies and northern areas of South America, mamey apples are a protected species in many parts of the Caribbean. They do grow in the sunny regions of Mexico, Florida, and Hawaii as well, but it's rare to find the fruit thriving anywhere outside of these areas.