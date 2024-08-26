The Best Way To Reheat Crab Legs So They Taste Fresh

Now, let's get into the nitty-gritty. To boil your crab legs for reheating, you'll need three to five minutes of boiling time, depending on whether you are heating leftover crab legs from the refrigerator or the freezer. No need to remove the meat from the shells prior to boiling; the legs should still be encased during the reheating process. You will also need a pot big enough to fully submerge every claw. Bend those legs if you have to! Getting the crab legs completely under the water ensures that they heat evenly while preventing the meat inside the shell from drying out. Crab shells are actually porous despite their rigid structure, meaning water can penetrate through to the meat.

With that being said, feel free to sprinkle in a pinch of salt with your water to maintain peak ocean flavor in your leftovers. Though it is not required, it is encouraged, as salt tends to bring out umami flavors. Get creative by adding herbs like dill or squeezing in some lemon juice for added flavor. Alternatively, a few shakes of Old Bay is an absolute classic. If you're feeling boozy, empty a bottle of beer into the water! A common misconception about boiling your crab legs is that some of the delicious meaty flavor can be sapped in boiling water, but that doesn't have to be the case. The best part? One big pot of boiling water means fewer dishes to wash during cleanup!