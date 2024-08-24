The Tongs Trick You Should Try When You Can't Find Your Citrus Juicer

If you're transitioning through a move, or you're a first-time home owner, a college student, or maybe just someone with a minimalist aesthetic, you probably don't have the space, time, or money to stock your kitchen with every new gadget or gizmo. No matter how much of a foodie you are — or how much time you spend cooking instead of going to therapy — we can't justify spending $700 on that SMEG Dolce and Gabbana juicer. Even if it perfectly matches our magnet-tile, renter-friendly kitchen backsplash.

When it comes to kitchen gadgets, we all have unique ways of cutting corners. But one task that always seems to foil our tricks is squeezing citrus. We always end up with juice in our eyes or seeds in our food. That is ... until we pick up the one tool that's been in front of us all along: tongs. Place half of the citrus between the tongs' arms and squeeze them together. That's it. Continue to move the citrus around until you're satisfied you've got every last drop of sweet, sour, citrus-y goodness in your meal.

Tongs are essentially a super-strong third hand. Instead of using one hand to squeeze your citrus, this trick uses pressure from both hands to squeeze out all the juice you need. The arms and length of the tongs protect your skin and eyes from falling victim to wayward lemon squirts. With tongs, there's no surprise seeds, red eyes, or burning cuts.