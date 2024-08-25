Should You Be Washing Your Salmon Prior To Cooking?

Salmon has become one of America's most consumed seafood products, just behind shrimp and tuna. As more home cooks explore cooking techniques for the best salmon flavor, questions about proper handling persist — especially whether it should be rinsed before cooking. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), raw meat and poultry shouldn't be washed as it can cause cross-contamination. This applies to salmon and other fish as well.

Rinsing the protein under running water can cause bacteria on its surface to spread to other parts of the fillet and kitchen surfaces, potentially leading to illness. Multiple bacteria and illnesses have been linked to raw fish including salmonella, listeria, and norovirus.

Washing meats used to be a popular method to remove visible dirt. However, current FDA regulations have stricter safety procedures regarding cleaning, handling, and packaging that alleviate this need. The best way to avoid bacteria is to wash your hands before handling the raw fillet and pat it dry to remove any extra moisture before cooking. Also, according to the USDA, fish and shellfish should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit to rid any lingering germs and be considered safe to eat.