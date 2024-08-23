PSA — Stop Drinking Baking Soda And Water

TikTok seems to have a hack for everything, from storing cheese in its original wrapper to transforming hand mixers into stand mixers. But when it comes to health, assessing trends with a dose of skepticism can save you a lot of trouble. The latest fad to remain wary of is baking soda water, a supposed acid reflux cure and athletic performance enhancer.

This "hack" involves drinking water with a small amount of garden variety baking soda (aka sodium bicarbonate) mixed in. Allegedly, the slightly alkaline pH of baking soda (8.3, just past the neutral 7-8 median) is meant to counteract the impact of acidic foods on your gut. In some studies, such as one by the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, baking soda and water also showed promise in reducing muscle pain during high-intensity workouts.

However, playing with your body's pH is a dicey game. Your stomach's highly acidic pH of one is necessary for killing bacteria and preventing infection, a task which alkaline substances can disrupt. Excessive consumption of baking soda can even result in a condition called metabolic alkalosis, which happens when your body's total pH rises above 7.45 (compared to its average pH range of 7.35 to 7.45). This can cause tremors, arrhythmia, and even seizures (per Cleveland Clinic). And even in the short term, consuming sodium bicarbonate can cause side effects like fatigue, nausea, muscle cramps, dizziness, swelling, bloating, and stomach cramps.