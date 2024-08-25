The Unexpected Berry That's In Chipotle's Carnitas

Whether you get them in a burrito, taco, quesadilla, bowl, or salad, Chipotle's Mexican-style carnitas are delicious. The braised and hand-shredded pork is made with relatively few ingredients –one that isn't typically used in Mexican food. The surprising spice that flavors the dish is juniper berries.

Traditional carnitas are slow-cooked until the meat is tender, along with herbs, spices, and citrus — usually orange juice but sometimes lime. Chipotle takes an entirely different approach, opting instead to season its pork with a blend of aromatic juniper berries, black pepper, thyme, and bay leaves. The piney and pungent notes in juniper make it an unexpected yet excellent stand-in for acidic citrus.

Although juniper has a long history of culinary as well as medicinal uses, it is perhaps most well-known as the main ingredient that gives gin its herbal flavor. The name gin derives from the Dutch word "genever" and the French word "genièvre," both of which mean juniper. In fact, in order to be legally accepted as gin, the spirit's main flavor must be that of juniper.

As it turns out, that same botanical that gives gin its lemony and pine-like resinous taste goes perfectly with pork. This distinctly unique flavor is what makes Chipotle's carnitas, a name that translates to "little meats" in Spanish, one of its most popular protein options. Carnitas are the only pork item on the company's menu, and its only recipe made with juniper berries, which explains the flavor difference between Chipotle's barbacoa and carnitas.