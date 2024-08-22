You May Be Guilty Of Bobby Flay's Pasta Salad Pet Peeve

There are so many different ingredients you can add to pasta salad, and it's often considered a handy way to use up leftover bits in the refrigerator. But, if you tend to just throw in a heap of different meats, fish, cheeses, herbs, and vegetables, then you're making a huge mistake — at least, according to Bobby Flay. In his opinion, adding lots of elements doesn't always make for a better result.

"For some reason, when people make pasta salads, they feel like they have to put in 500 ingredients," Flay said in a TikTok video for Misfits Market. Rather, the chef's advice for making a great pasta salad is simple: "Be focused." Streamlining the list of items means each one gets a chance to really shine, and gives a more professional overall result.

When there are only a few components in a dish like this one, a good technique is especially important as there's nowhere to hide. Flay says that when people make pasta salads at home, they are almost always under-seasoned. That's why it's vital to get the basics right, including seasoning: The cooking water should be amply salted, and don't forget to add plenty of salt and pepper to the cooked pasta. Taste as you go to ensure the balance is right, and make sure you choose additional ingredients that are also full of flavor.