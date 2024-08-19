What Part Of The Pig Is Ham Steak From?

As its name suggests, ham steaks are slices of meat, with or without a bone, from a ham. 'Ham' is a term for a cut of meat made up entirely of the pig's hindquarter, beginning at its hip joint and ending just before its back leg. Despite the joking label of 'the other white meat,' ham comes from a mammal and is therefore considered red meat.

As a cut, ham is divided into two parts: the rump and the shank. The rump is higher up on a pig and typically fattier. The shank is the lower part of the ham and is often tougher and less fatty. If you've ever purchased a cured ham, you are likely consuming the rump cut of the pig. Ham steaks, however, are most often cut from the shank — although they can be cut from the rump as well.

It is also important to know the difference between a pork and ham steak. Pork steaks are cut from the Boston butt, which is actually the front shoulder of a pig. Pork steaks typically have more fat, are smaller than a ham steak, and have a larger bone. So, while ham steaks are technically a 'pork' steak, the two cuts couldn't be more different.