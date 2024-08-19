How To Easily Debone Chicken Thighs

Deboning chicken thighs sounds challenging, but if you can wield a knife, you can definitely pull it off. While there are many cases where bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs are preferable, the bone can get in the way when making dishes such as fried chicken sandwiches, cutlets, curries, or stir-fries.

By doing this step at home, you are saving yourself money in more ways than one. Firstly, bone-in chicken is one of the cheaper cuts of chicken to buy simply because there is less work involved to get it packaged and for sale. Second, when you debone chicken at home, you can put those bones to use by making homemade chicken stock — essentially, you're getting two products for the price of one! Stash them in the freezer along with any stray vegetable scraps until you have enough to make a batch.

Just like when shopping for other chicken pieces, check that any visible fat or skin is on the white-to-yellow spectrum. A grayish hue is a bad sign. Also, look at the label to check that the sell-by date has not passed and also make sure that there is no added brine. But, if chicken thighs are close to their expiration date, they will probably go on sale, which provides a great opportunity to debone a significant quantity at once and store the rest in the freezer.