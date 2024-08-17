The Savory Ingredient Alton Brown Adds To His Egg Salad

Creamy and comforting, it's hard to beat a luxuriously soft egg salad made with jammy eggs. But Alton Brown's recipe takes the classic dish to the next level, thanks to a deliciously savory ingredient: bacon. While other common additions such as chives, mustard, or scallions can add extra flavor and texture to egg salad, this porky choice gives it a much richer, smokier quality.

You might consider egg salad more of a lunchtime or quick dinner option, but Brown's bacon-enhanced version makes it a great choice for breakfast or brunch, too. After all, there's a scientific reason bacon and eggs taste so good together and are an unrivaled breakfast pairing: They create what's known as umami synergy, delivering a rich savory flavor that's more intense when combined than when they're served separately. This creamy yet meaty egg salad heaped on top of crunchy buttered toast would be a great way to wake up the taste buds in the morning.

Brown cooks his slices of bacon until they're crisp for his egg salad. Crumbled into the soft eggy mixture, they provide a tasty, crunchy contrast. But the real touch of magic is that he incorporates some of the reserved fat from the cooked bacon, which adds extra layers of deep savory flavor to every mouthful. It's best served at room temperature rather than chilled to appreciate the full flavor and texture.