The Brunch Dish That Was Humphrey Bogart's Favorite Meal

Humphrey Bogart was a creature of habit. Ranked as the number one male screen legend of Hollywood's Golden Age by AFI, Bogie was known almost as much for his preference for stiff drinks as he was for his acting roles. The leading man in such classics as "Casablanca" and "The Maltese Falcon," Bogart always sipped Scotch on his movie sets, and by all accounts, when off of the stage as well. Along with his drink of choice, he also had a favorite meal that he rarely strayed from — bacon and eggs.

In a 1942 edition of Photoplay, Bogart stated that he liked to eat the same thing for lunch each day (per Click Americana). He would say — every single day — that he should switch things up, but when it came time to order, it was always eggs with bacon and toast. In fact, he didn't even have to place an order because as soon as he arrived at his usual restaurant, the waitstaff already knew what he wanted.

In the same exposé, he admitted to being "a difficult man when it comes to food," which may have been an understatement. He told the magazine that he only ate "steak or chops for dinner and that's it." He preferred his food plain — without any sauce or gravy hiding what it looked like, and he was not a fan of dessert. Even coffee was off the menu, as Bogie preferred tea with his repetitive breakfast (via Click Americana).