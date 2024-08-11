The Drink Humphrey Bogart Always Sipped On His Movie Sets

"I should never have switched from Scotch to martinis," were apparently actor Humphrey Bogart's last words, so the legend goes (via Scotch Whisky). And although it's unlikely that this line can actually be attributed to him, it is true that the screen icon loved to drink — and was especially keen on Scotch as opposed to whiskey.

Bogart developed his appreciation for the spirit in his early 40s, according to biographers — and it soon became a daily ritual on set. Once he found fame, it was a stipulation of his contract that filming would finish for him at 6 p.m. — a moment he marked with a glass of Scotch brought to him by Verita Peterson, his hairdresser, a wig-maker, and also his mistress. He would call out, "Scotch!" to signify that it was time.

Scotch formed a key part of Bogart's diet when making movies. When filming "The African Queen" in Uganda and the Congo in Africa in 1951, many of the cast and crew, including Katharine Hepburn, fell ill with dysentery from infected water. Only Bogart and the movie's director, John Huston, managed to avoid it — a feat the actor partly attributed to drinking whiskey rather than water. "All I ate was baked beans, canned asparagus, and Scotch whiskey," Bogart later revealed (via Express). "Whenever a fly bit Huston or me, it dropped dead." When he filmed "The Barefoot Contessa" in Italy in 1954, Bogart got by mainly on Scotch and minestrone.