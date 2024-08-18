Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Place To Get A Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel In New York City

In New York City, where there is a bagel deli on just about every corner, every bonafide New Yorker is going to have their favorite place for a lox and cream cheese bagel. For celebrity chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern, it's Russ & Daughters. "I order from there almost monthly. I'm addicted," Zimmern said on TikTok.

Zimmern recalled his first experience visiting Russ & Daughters when he was five-years-old and his life "never was the same again." Zimmern said that his family has been going to the deli for five generations.

Although the terms are sometimes used interchangeably, technically lox is not smoked salmon. It refers to salmon belly that has been cured in a salty brine. Similarly, gravlax is a traditional Nordic recipe of salmon cured with salt, sugar, and dill.

The long, venerable history of the bagel began in Eastern Europe, and the tradition was brought over to America via immigration, particularly in the Jewish community. Russ & Daughters' roots in New York date back to 1901 when founder Joel Russ immigrated from modern-day Poland and began selling schmaltz herring out of a barrel on the Lower East Side. In 1935, he made all three of his daughters partners and changed the business' name to Russ & Daughters. To this day, the deli is known for its variety of cured and smoked fish and bagels.