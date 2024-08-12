How Iberico Cheese Is Different From Manchego

Manchego and Iberico are both well-known Spanish cheeses, but while they may look similar, there's a key difference. What sets them apart is the type of milk they're made with, which gives them each a unique flavor and texture. Manchego is made from sheep milk whereas Iberico uses a mixture of cow, goat, and sheep milk. Both cheeses, although made differently, adhere to strict sets of guidelines in terms of their production.

Manchego cheese has Spanish DOP (Denominación de Origen Protegida) and European PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) status. Just like with Italian Parmigiano-Reggiano (as opposed to parmesan), this means it must meet official criteria to be called Manchego. It can only be made in the La Mancha region of Spain, within the provinces of Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, and Toledo, using milk from the Manchega breed of sheep. This milk must contain at least six percent fat.

Mixed-milk Iberico cheese, on the other hand, contains specific proportions of each of the three milks. No more than half of it can come from cows, and it has to contain at least 15 percent goat milk as well as a minimum of 15 percent sheep milk to be officially labeled as Iberico. It tends to be a less expensive option to buy than Manchego.