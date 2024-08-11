The Mess-Free Way To Cook A Head Of Broccoli On The Stove
Buying a whole head of broccoli always seems like a good idea until it is time to cut it into florets. You opted for the whole head when you were considering cost savings and single use plastics, but before you know it, your cutting board and counter are covered in green confetti. Not only are all those broccoli bits a mess, they are a waste. It is easy to feel like buying broccoli this way is really not worth the effort, but it turns out that all you have to do is change the order of operations.
@stephgigliotti28
I hate cutting the florets! But this way when its done you just make one cut and youre done 🥦 #lifehacks #tipsandtricks #cookinghacks
Instead of cutting the broccoli first, cook it on the stove instead. Just fill a pot with enough water so that the whole thing will be submerged, and make sure the pot is about the same circumference as the head so that the broccoli does not tip over. Once it is boiling, salt the water generously, and stick the broccoli in with the stem facing up. After about five minutes, give or take, lift the whole head out by the stem. Now, you can easily remove the tough and woody bottom, and cut the broccoli into florets or pieces of any size with way less mess.
Blanch your broccoli to keep it green
This tip is great for preparing a large quantity of broccoli with ease, which means it is a good fit for meal-prepping. However, you will likely find that your broccoli starts to lose vibrancy after it sits in the fridge — blanching can prevent this, and it only requires one additional step. Before you cook the whole head of broccoli on the stove, prepare a large bowl with ice-cold water. Once the broccoli is finished, plunge it into the icy water, and allow it to cool completely.
Blanching quickly stops the cooking process, which prevents the veggie from getting overdone, mushy, and gray. It also slows the enzymes that cause the broccoli to lose color and texture, keeping it bright and crisp. This is also a super important step for making DIY frozen vegetables. If you plan to cook your prepped broccoli again in another recipe, boil it until just barely done — about two to three minutes, depending on the size of the head. That way, you can throw something like this takeout-style beef and broccoli or chicken and broccoli linguine together in a flash!