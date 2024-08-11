The Mess-Free Way To Cook A Head Of Broccoli On The Stove

This tip is great for preparing a large quantity of broccoli with ease, which means it is a good fit for meal-prepping. However, you will likely find that your broccoli starts to lose vibrancy after it sits in the fridge — blanching can prevent this, and it only requires one additional step. Before you cook the whole head of broccoli on the stove, prepare a large bowl with ice-cold water. Once the broccoli is finished, plunge it into the icy water, and allow it to cool completely.

Blanching quickly stops the cooking process, which prevents the veggie from getting overdone, mushy, and gray. It also slows the enzymes that cause the broccoli to lose color and texture, keeping it bright and crisp. This is also a super important step for making DIY frozen vegetables. If you plan to cook your prepped broccoli again in another recipe, boil it until just barely done — about two to three minutes, depending on the size of the head. That way, you can throw something like this takeout-style beef and broccoli or chicken and broccoli linguine together in a flash!