The World's Most Expensive Cheese Is Actually Made From Donkeys

When you think of the most expensive cheese in the world, it's most often a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano (not parmesan) that comes to mind. After all, a mere pound of the aged cow's milk cheese can cost between $15 to $25. Or perhaps, it's the Clawson Stilton Gold that you're thinking of — a type of white Stilton cheese flecked with real gold that sells for an eye-watering $76.50 for just under a quarter pound. But the beloved Parmigiano Reggiano or the blingy Stilton are not the world's costliest cheeses. That title belongs to pule — a Serbian cheese made from donkey milk.

Named after the Serbian term for foal, pule (also called magareći sir) is made from 40% goat milk and 60% donkey milk. However, it's not just any donkey's milk: Pule is a rare cheese because it is produced from a very specific breed of Balkan donkeys that are native to the Special Nature Reserve of Zasavica. This reserve was founded by Slobodan Simić in 1997 as a way to protect the dwindling population of endangered Serbian donkeys at the time. The valuable milk that they produced was then turned into soaps and moisturizers as well as rakia — a type of fruit brandy. As the number of the donkeys slowly grew in his reserve, Simić was left with an excess of milk. And so he decided to make pule with it: The world's first cheese from donkey milk that sells for several hundred a pound.