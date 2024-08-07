When It Comes To Grilling Fruit, Size Matters

Grilled fruit is one of life's greatest pleasures. Not only do the flavors of seasonal fruits intensify when thrown on the barbecue, thanks to their sugars caramelizing, but you'll be able to use them in a ton of fantastic recipes, like a grilled peach and mozzarella flatbread, grilled fruit kebabs with a sweet and spicy glaze, or a grilled plum salad.

When it comes to preparing the fruit, however, there's one note that you should keep in mind: Cutting it into larger chunks or slices is ideal. Not only will the heftier pieces better keep their shape when they come in contact with the intense heat, but making sure your fruit is sturdy enough will also help prevent it from falling between the grates — a potential mess nobody wants to deal with.

If you're grilling smaller fruits — like cherries or strawberries — you can either fold aluminum foil and put them inside to prevent them from getting lost to the flames, or thread them through a skewer if you really want those classic grill marks. Additionally, make sure that your fruit is only moderately ripe, as using overripe fruit, which might be too soft to hold up against the grill, can lead to mushy results.