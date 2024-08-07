You Should Start Cooking Your Deviled Eggs On The Grill

While they may be a common grilling accompaniment, it's not often that you see deviled eggs actually cooked on the grill. But this cooking method should be more popular, as grilling your deviled eggs infuses a smoky flavor. Also, depending on the method used, beautiful char marks are placed on each bite. Luckily, there are a few different ways you can cook deviled eggs right on the grill.

Start by boiling the eggs, as per the basic deviled eggs recipe. After peeling them, remove the yolks and place them into a bowl. Return to the whites and brush each slice with a little bit of mayonnaise. Then, tuck the eggs into a grill basket and place over a medium-high flame for roughly 30 seconds to one minute. Finally, check that your eggs have some grill marks. When they do, then they're ready to stuff.

Don't have a grill basket handy? Never fear! You can actually grill eggs whole, without boiling, peeling, or scooping out the yolks. The shell-in eggs can be put on the grates for about 10 minutes. The end result will have a smoky flavor and a hard-cooked texture. After they're cooked, simply prepare the grilled deviled eggs as you typically would.