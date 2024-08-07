You Should Start Cooking Your Deviled Eggs On The Grill
While they may be a common grilling accompaniment, it's not often that you see deviled eggs actually cooked on the grill. But this cooking method should be more popular, as grilling your deviled eggs infuses a smoky flavor. Also, depending on the method used, beautiful char marks are placed on each bite. Luckily, there are a few different ways you can cook deviled eggs right on the grill.
Start by boiling the eggs, as per the basic deviled eggs recipe. After peeling them, remove the yolks and place them into a bowl. Return to the whites and brush each slice with a little bit of mayonnaise. Then, tuck the eggs into a grill basket and place over a medium-high flame for roughly 30 seconds to one minute. Finally, check that your eggs have some grill marks. When they do, then they're ready to stuff.
Don't have a grill basket handy? Never fear! You can actually grill eggs whole, without boiling, peeling, or scooping out the yolks. The shell-in eggs can be put on the grates for about 10 minutes. The end result will have a smoky flavor and a hard-cooked texture. After they're cooked, simply prepare the grilled deviled eggs as you typically would.
Other ways to cook eggs on the grill
But there are even more ways to cook eggs on the grill. For over-easy eggs, crack them into a greased muffin pan and place that on the grill. The result is excellent when tucked into a breakfast sandwich. Or, for even easier clean-up, crack the eggs into circles formed from heavy-duty aluminum foil. Just be sure to spray the foil with oil to prevent the eggs from sticking. You can use these smoky eggs atop sandwiches and pasta dishes, or enjoy them on their own.
Similar to an oven egg bake, you can mix eggs with a splash of milk, a handful of cheese, and your favorite seasonings to create a fluffy casserole-type dish on the grill. This same mixture can also be served (and cooked faster) when spooned into bell pepper halves, cored-out tomatoes, or portobello mushroom caps.
Meat is often the star of a barbecue, so why not combine it with the eggs? Break out the muffin tin and line it with slices of bacon to create delicious breakfast cups. If you're cooking up burgers, in the last few minutes crack an egg in the crevice of a burger patty for the ultimate runny yolk experience. You can also take already boiled eggs and wrap them up with sausage to create scotch eggs that will quickly cook up on the grill.
Adding a smoky flavor to deviled eggs, without the grill
Don't have a grill or the right weather for a cookout? Never fear, you can still enjoy smoky deviled eggs! Marinate boiled eggs in lapsang souchong, a smoked black tea, for an eye-catching appearance and savory flavor. After a quick steep, they can be used to create delicious deviled eggs.
Using smoked spices can result in a deep umami flavor in your deviled eggs. Try swapping out sweet paprika with smoked paprika. You'll get a hint of grilled smokiness while still getting a pop of color that comes from the classic sprinkling on top. You can also use a pinch of smoked salt as a finishing element for the eggs.
While mayo and mustard may be the normal condiments whipped into deviled eggs, there are plenty of smoky sauces you can reach for instead. A spoonful of adobo sauce from canned chipotle peppers kicks up the heat and adds a grilled flavor. Adding a few splashes of smoked soy sauce or tamari will intensify the smokiness and natural savoriness of the eggs. You can always opt for a dash of liquid smoke in your yolk mix. Choose between liquid smoke varieties like mesquite, hickory, or applewood to customize your deviled eggs just the way you like them.