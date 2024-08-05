The One Type Of Cheese You Should Never Pair With Whiskey

Though avoiding a whiskey and fresh cheese pairing is a good rule of thumb for optimal enjoyment of both, that doesn't mean that a delightful pairing is impossible. "I remember being pleasantly surprised by a fresh goat cheese paired with a [four] grain whiskey from Great Jones Distillery," John Montez told Food Republic.

To pull off this pairing, use mild cheeses as a canvas for bolder flavors that can match the intensity of whiskey. Fresh mozzarella with a tangy agrodolce pulls out caramelized fruit notes in a whiskey, and charcoal-grilled halloumi echoes a whiskey's smokiness. You could even pair a sweeter whiskey or bourbon with an amped-up cheesecake for dessert. "At the end of the day pairing is both a science and an art. Sometimes, against your better [judgment], you just need to throw some paint at the canvas and see what you get," Montez encouraged.

The best thing you can do is get out there and experiment with the understanding that not every pairing is going to sing. However, when it works, it works, and finding that surprisingly perfect pair is so fun. "I truly believe that there is a whiskey for every cheese and a cheese for every whiskey," Montez said confidently. All you have to do is give something unexpected a try. The worst-case scenario is that you are stocked up on booze and cheese, and in our book, that's a pretty great place to be.