Why Blue Cheese And Rye Whiskey Are A Match Made In Heaven

Wine and cheese are a classic pairing, but have you ever thought about putting whiskey and cheese together? A good food and drink combination makes both items taste better by bringing subtle tastes to the forefront and balancing sharp flavors, and spirits provide an incredible way to do just that. John Montez, Assistant Manager of Education at Murray's Cheese, told Food Republic that he is a particular fan of pairing blue cheese with rye whiskey.

Rye whiskey must be made with a minimum of 51% rye in the grain mash bill. The underrated rye grain lends a characteristic spicy, herbal, and peppery flavor profile, and "The charred oak used to make the barrels [whiskeys] are aged in will also give notes of caramel, vanilla, and baking spices across the board," Montez explained.

Those bold and complex qualities make rye whiskey an optimal pairing for potent blues. "Spirits are some of the few beverages that will not be lost to the pungency of blue cheese," Montez said. Rye whiskey can definitely handle the sharpness, while the sweeter qualities of the spirit mellow out some of the cheese's strong flavors — think of an effect similar to blue cheese and honey! The creaminess of blue cheese also softens some of the harshness of the whiskey.