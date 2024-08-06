Why Blue Cheese And Rye Whiskey Are A Match Made In Heaven
Wine and cheese are a classic pairing, but have you ever thought about putting whiskey and cheese together? A good food and drink combination makes both items taste better by bringing subtle tastes to the forefront and balancing sharp flavors, and spirits provide an incredible way to do just that. John Montez, Assistant Manager of Education at Murray's Cheese, told Food Republic that he is a particular fan of pairing blue cheese with rye whiskey.
Rye whiskey must be made with a minimum of 51% rye in the grain mash bill. The underrated rye grain lends a characteristic spicy, herbal, and peppery flavor profile, and "The charred oak used to make the barrels [whiskeys] are aged in will also give notes of caramel, vanilla, and baking spices across the board," Montez explained.
Those bold and complex qualities make rye whiskey an optimal pairing for potent blues. "Spirits are some of the few beverages that will not be lost to the pungency of blue cheese," Montez said. Rye whiskey can definitely handle the sharpness, while the sweeter qualities of the spirit mellow out some of the cheese's strong flavors — think of an effect similar to blue cheese and honey! The creaminess of blue cheese also softens some of the harshness of the whiskey.
What kind of blue cheese should you pair with rye whiskey?
Cheese expert John Montez told Food Republic, "Rye pairs beautifully with cow's milk blue cheeses." In particular, he suggested English Stilton or Murray's Barnstorm Blue. Stilton has protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, meaning that it must be made in a certain way, and only in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Leicestershire. Blue Stilton is inoculated with Penicillium roqueforti mold, which lends a tangy, fruity, and savory flavor (and don't worry, the mold is scientifically safe to eat).
On the other hand, white Stilton does not have mold, is more mild, and frequently includes dried fruits — this is a great option for those who want to give this pairing a try, but are intimidated by mold. Barnstorm Blue is made back across the pond, a collaboration between Murray's and Jasper Hill Farms in Vermont. It leans in more of a sweet and savory direction. Murray's describes the flavor like this: "You'll get freshly baked brownies, loud and clear, but with a hit of salty umami." To further reinforce those notes, the rind is washed in a malty ale, which is a unique practice for a blue cheese.
If you can't get your hands on one of these varieties, any quality blue cheese is a good bet. One of the main reasons rye whiskey and this type of cheese pair so well is because the oft-used Penicillium roqueforti mold comes from rye plants. "This is a terroir-based pairing on a microbial level!" Montez said.