The One Ingredient You Need To Easily Thicken Alfredo Sauce

So you've added butter into a pan and stirred in the heavy cream, minced garlic, and parmesan cheese. Now you're patiently waiting for your bubbling Alfredo sauce to thicken into gooey, velvety deliciousness before you toss it into a pot full of fettuccine, but alas — the sauce is a runny mess! Is there anything more disappointing than watching a rich Alfredo sauce turn into a watery white soup?

Fret not, though, for there is a very easy fix to this problem: All you need to do is add more cheese, which happens to be an excellent thickening agent. Simply grate the cheese or break it into little pieces, and add it to the sauce while it's still simmering on the stove. Begin by stirring in a small quantity of cheese, and then slowly sprinkle in more until the sauce thickens to your desired consistency.

Alfredo sauce is typically made using parmesan, so the best thing to do is to just add more of that. If that's not an option, other varieties such as Pecorino Romano (not to be confused with parmesan) and Grana Padano can work too. Just be sure to grate the cheese into really fine shavings using a microplane so that it melts quickly. That said, any shredded cheese can technically thicken a runny Alfredo sauce in a pinch, including cheddar. As long as it doesn't have too sharp a flavor that won't fare well in Alfredo sauce, you should be good to go.