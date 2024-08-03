The Starbucks Drinks That May Actually Have Gluten
If you follow a gluten-free lifestyle, it's helpful to know that there are plenty of options available for you at Starbucks. Whether you avoid gluten by choice or out of necessity, you'll find that many of the company's drinks are made without it by default. There are a number of exceptions, however — especially when you veer into blended drinks territory.
Frappuccinos in particular are where you're very likely to encounter gluten. There are two reasons for this: cross-contamination as well as toppings and add-ins made with gluten. For example, the Frappuccino chips used in the Java Chip Frappuccino contain wheat. Similarly, other enhancements to watch out for in Frappuccinos and other Starbucks drinks include the cookie crumble made with wheat flour and the chocolate malt powder, which is made from barley. Seasonal specialties like the holiday sugar sparkles also contain malt extract.
Even if you know which drinks and ingredients to steer clear of, those with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease need to be aware that Starbucks does not guarantee that any of their foods or drinks are free of allergens. This is due to the fact that its stores use shared equipment — which means that, although your beverage order may not have any gluten ingredients, it will likely be made in or with tools that have come into contact with it. This includes blenders, espresso steaming wands, countertops, and bakery display cases. Packaged foods and bottled drinks with the certified gluten-free label can be considered safe.
If you're gluten-free, avoid these Starbucks beverages
A number of Starbucks' other Frappuccino drinks also have gluten, like the Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, which also comes with java chips. The wheat-based cookie crumble is used in the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and the Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino.
Seasonally, you'll also need to look out for drinks made with holiday sugar sparkles, like the Toasted White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, as well as the hot or cold Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. One workaround for the drinks listed above is to order them without the gluten ingredients. Depending on which you're in the mood for, when you place your order, simply ask for no java chips, no cookie crumble, or no sparkles.
There are also a couple of cold brews on Starbucks' menu that contain barley-based chocolate malt powder. These are the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew and the Nondairy Chocolate Cream Cold Brew. Both have the gluten-containing powder and really wouldn't be as good if you ordered them without it.
In general, the more complex your drink order is, the more likely you are to encounter gluten ingredients or cross-contamination. Thankfully, many of Starbucks' plain beverages, or those made with just coffee and milk, are naturally gluten-free. Brewed black coffee, espresso, cappuccino, lattes, flat whites, Caffè Americano, and Caffè Misto contain no gluten on their own. Neither do the hot chocolate, lemonade, or teas, including black, green, herbal, and iced.
More Starbucks drink ingredients that may contain gluten
The exciting Refreshers drinks are all gluten-free. However, the fruit inclusions are often stored next to ingredients that are not. If that proximity is not an issue for you, try adding sweet cold foam to your Starbucks Refresher for an extra-special treat. Not only is the foam gluten-free (excluding the chocolate variety), but the combo of the two is delicious.
For drinks made with milk, most of Starbucks' options are GF, including regular, soy, almond, and coconut milk. Oat milk is usually gluten-free as well; however, depending on the brand, sometimes it's not. Most Starbucks locations use the Oatly brand, which is certified gluten-free – although, some of the chain's stores use other brands, which may not be, so it's a good idea to ask your barista about the type of milk used before ordering.
You might be pleased to know that most of the flavored syrups do not have gluten. Feel free to enjoy the almond, caramel, cinnamon, coconut, hazelnut, mango, peach, peppermint, and vanilla options. If you're also vegan, breathe a sigh of relief because you can use most Starbucks' syrups for plant-based drinks too. If you're one of those who's always waiting for the Pumpkin Spice Latte on Starbucks' cozy fall drink menu to arrive, rest assured that the fan favorite is also gluten-free. Be careful with other seasonal options like the spiced apple syrup, which actually does have gluten in the form of wheat.