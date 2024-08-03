The Starbucks Drinks That May Actually Have Gluten

If you follow a gluten-free lifestyle, it's helpful to know that there are plenty of options available for you at Starbucks. Whether you avoid gluten by choice or out of necessity, you'll find that many of the company's drinks are made without it by default. There are a number of exceptions, however — especially when you veer into blended drinks territory.

Frappuccinos in particular are where you're very likely to encounter gluten. There are two reasons for this: cross-contamination as well as toppings and add-ins made with gluten. For example, the Frappuccino chips used in the Java Chip Frappuccino contain wheat. Similarly, other enhancements to watch out for in Frappuccinos and other Starbucks drinks include the cookie crumble made with wheat flour and the chocolate malt powder, which is made from barley. Seasonal specialties like the holiday sugar sparkles also contain malt extract.

Even if you know which drinks and ingredients to steer clear of, those with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease need to be aware that Starbucks does not guarantee that any of their foods or drinks are free of allergens. This is due to the fact that its stores use shared equipment — which means that, although your beverage order may not have any gluten ingredients, it will likely be made in or with tools that have come into contact with it. This includes blenders, espresso steaming wands, countertops, and bakery display cases. Packaged foods and bottled drinks with the certified gluten-free label can be considered safe.