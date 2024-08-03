For Flavorful Fruit-Filled Margaritas, Muddling Isn't The Answer
Adding fruit to a margarita is an easy way to bring a fresh new twist when making classic cocktails. Muddling the fruit is one way to incorporate it into the drink, but if you really want to ramp up the flavor for a next-level boozy beverage, it's worth infusing it instead.
A fruit infusion brings a rich natural flavor to a margarita, while also offering the opportunity to embrace seasonal produce. You can infuse a full bottle of tequila with pretty much any fruit you love the taste of, whether you prefer sweet berries, refreshing watermelon, tart lemon, tropical pineapple, or even jalapeño pepper for a spicier sip. The flavorful liquor can then be used to mix up a batch of delicious margaritas in no time at all.
Infusing tequila with fruit is a simple process, but there are several key steps to follow to get the best results. This starts with using the right kind of spirit as your base. Go for an unaged blanco tequila or 100% blue agave. The freshness and lighter taste of these types mean they're able to better take on the full flavor of the fruit rather than overpowering it — and they're often the best tequila to use when making a margarita, too.
Infuse tequila with ripe fruits for a refreshing margarita
All you need to infuse tequila is a bottle of the spirit, a clean sealable glass jar or bottle that's big enough to hold the full amount, plus your preferred fruit. To get the maximum amount of flavor, it's best to choose fruits that are fresh and ripe. You'll need between one and two cups of fruit to infuse a standard-sized bottle of the spirit. Wash the fruit and chop it into smaller pieces if it's large.
To begin the infusion process, simply add the fruit to the jar, pour in the full bottle of tequila, and seal it. Then give it a gentle shake to allow the flavors to mingle. Store it in the refrigerator or a cool and dark place for around three to five days. You can give the jar or bottle a quick shake each day to release even more fruitiness. Then strain the fruit out using a strainer, coffee filter, or cheesecloth, and seal the container again.
The strained infused tequila will keep for around three months in the refrigerator, depending on the fruit used. The same technique can be used to add other flavors, too. Try making an infusion with lightly crushed fresh herbs, spices such as peppercorns or cinnamon sticks, or even briny olives if you fancy a more aromatic drink.
More tips for shaking up a fruity margarita
Once you've got your infused tequila, it can be used in the same way as regular tequila to make margaritas or for frozen margaritas — which you can make without a blender. Try to balance the overall drink depending on the type of fruit you've used — so perhaps add more tangy lime juice if the infusion contains sweet berries, or incorporate a simple syrup if you've used something with more sour notes.
If you want to use any additional ingredients or garnishes to elevate your drink, try to also match these with the fruity flavors. Fresh basil would go perfectly with a strawberry tequila, for example, or try adding coconut milk to a pineapple-infused drink. Alternately, go for a splash of passion fruit juice if you've used pomegranate in the spirit.
Most drinks that contain fruit juices are better shaken rather than stirred thanks to the extra dilution it brings, so it's always best to shake a margarita to fully mix and balance the flavors. It also gives the drink a delightfully light and frothy finish. Since the tequila is infused with additional fruit, shaking it with ice for around 10 seconds is a great way to make a margarita like a pro — and it will be naturally bursting with flavor, with no need for any additional muddling.