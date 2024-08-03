For Flavorful Fruit-Filled Margaritas, Muddling Isn't The Answer

Adding fruit to a margarita is an easy way to bring a fresh new twist when making classic cocktails. Muddling the fruit is one way to incorporate it into the drink, but if you really want to ramp up the flavor for a next-level boozy beverage, it's worth infusing it instead.

A fruit infusion brings a rich natural flavor to a margarita, while also offering the opportunity to embrace seasonal produce. You can infuse a full bottle of tequila with pretty much any fruit you love the taste of, whether you prefer sweet berries, refreshing watermelon, tart lemon, tropical pineapple, or even jalapeño pepper for a spicier sip. The flavorful liquor can then be used to mix up a batch of delicious margaritas in no time at all.

Infusing tequila with fruit is a simple process, but there are several key steps to follow to get the best results. This starts with using the right kind of spirit as your base. Go for an unaged blanco tequila or 100% blue agave. The freshness and lighter taste of these types mean they're able to better take on the full flavor of the fruit rather than overpowering it — and they're often the best tequila to use when making a margarita, too.