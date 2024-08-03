How Gordon Ramsay Makes Perfectly Golden Hash Browns Every Time

Crunchy yet tender, golden hash browns elevate any breakfast or brunch dish. They're immensely satisfying to make from scratch, but although there are plenty of handy tips for the perfect hash browns, it's not always the easiest of dishes to master. If you want to get chef-worthy hash browns at home, Gordon Ramsay swears by a couple of simple steps to guarantee great results. You need to use the right potatoes — which, surprisingly, means a waxy variety in this case — and to squeeze the water out of them.

Whether you're after crispy fries or fluffy mash, different types of potatoes belong in different dishes. Often, hash brown recipes suggest using starchy potatoes for better crisping, but Ramsay has other ideas. Instead, the British chef recommends using waxy potatoes, for two reasons: "They cook better, but — more importantly — hold themselves together," he explains (via YouTube).

The reason starchy potatoes, such as Idaho or russet, are generally considered the best type of potatoes for crunchy hash browns is because they contain less moisture than waxier spuds. But since Ramsay's technique involves removing as much liquid as possible before you start cooking, it also produces a crispy finish — "seriously crispy," according to the chef (per YouTube).