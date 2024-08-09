The Fruity Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Homemade Meatloaf
Homey and comforting, it's hard to beat a classic meatloaf. But there is one secret ingredient you may need to start adding to your mix, especially if you're worried about a dry final dish: apples. This naturally sweet fruit can amp up the notes of other typical meatloaf ingredients like brown sugar and ketchup. And when baked, it releases juices to make the meatloaf extra moist.
Shredded or finely chopped apples can be used in any type of recipe, from the best basic beef meatloaf to a ground turkey version. If you're using leaner meat, the apple's moisture will keep things from drying out. It pairs particularly well with ground pork, similar in flavor to the classic combination of pork chops and baked apples.
You may worry about ending up with an overly sweet meatloaf, but the addition of apples can be balanced with plenty of deliciously savory ingredients. Go an autumnal route and add in herbs like sage or rosemary to round out the flavor profile. Apples (along with pears) are also common in savory Korean dishes, like bulgogi, so take inspiration and add a splash of soy sauce and rice wine to even things out. Or opt for any of the other ingredients that will seriously upgrade a meatloaf, like caramelized onions or bacon jam.
How to use apples in meatloaf
The apple variety to use in meatloaf all depends on personal preference. Firmer types like Honey Crisp apples will keep their shape during baking, meaning that you'll be able to easily see pieces of the fruit. If you'd prefer one that cooks down super soft, choose any of the apple varieties that are best for making apple butter, such as Fuji and Golden Delicious. These will turn creamy and practically disappear into your meatloaf. You can also mix and match profiles, using half-sweet and half-tart for a delicious dish.
Once you've decided on your fruit, get to peeling. Once done, either very finely chop or shred it on your box grater. Then, place the apple pieces in a clean dish towel and squeeze until most of the water is removed; this prevents a soggy meatloaf. A good rule of thumb is to use one medium apple for every two pounds of ground meat.
If you're out of fresh apples or would prefer skipping prep, there are a few alternatives. You can use applesauce for similar benefits — like added moisture and a hint of sweetness. Use ¼ cup and two tablespoons of applesauce for every two pounds of ground meat. Some cooks use apple butter in their meatloaf recipes for an even bolder autumnal taste. Just keep an eye on how moist your loaf becomes and add extra breadcrumbs or oats to compensate.
Other tips for mouthwatering meatloaf
Beyond adding apples, there are lots of ways to upgrade a classic meatloaf recipe. For the binder, use something that adds flavor to the final dish. Buttery crackers can make for a richer taste and seasoned stuffing mix guarantees a well-seasoned recipe. No matter which binder you use, be sure you mix a splash of milk into your crackers, breadcrumbs, or even fresh bread. This will lock in the moisture instead of these dry ingredients soaking up any juiciness.
Alongside the finely diced apples, prep any vegetables (such as onions or bell peppers) also into a small cut. This will ensure even cooking and distribution amongst each slice of meatloaf. If you're worried about the chance of crunchy produce, give the diced veggies and fruit a quick saute in olive oil until they start to become tender, and then add them to the meatloaf mix.
And right before you pop it in the oven, never skip topping your meatloaf with a bit of glaze. Ketchup is a traditional choice, but try dressing it up with spices and Worcestershire sauce, or use an alternative such as barbecue or chili sauce. You can even use a thin layer of apple butter as a glaze to really amp up the dish's fruity notes. After baking, let your meatloaf rest for a few minutes, and then you're ready to serve!