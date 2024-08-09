The Fruity Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Homemade Meatloaf

Homey and comforting, it's hard to beat a classic meatloaf. But there is one secret ingredient you may need to start adding to your mix, especially if you're worried about a dry final dish: apples. This naturally sweet fruit can amp up the notes of other typical meatloaf ingredients like brown sugar and ketchup. And when baked, it releases juices to make the meatloaf extra moist.

Shredded or finely chopped apples can be used in any type of recipe, from the best basic beef meatloaf to a ground turkey version. If you're using leaner meat, the apple's moisture will keep things from drying out. It pairs particularly well with ground pork, similar in flavor to the classic combination of pork chops and baked apples.

You may worry about ending up with an overly sweet meatloaf, but the addition of apples can be balanced with plenty of deliciously savory ingredients. Go an autumnal route and add in herbs like sage or rosemary to round out the flavor profile. Apples (along with pears) are also common in savory Korean dishes, like bulgogi, so take inspiration and add a splash of soy sauce and rice wine to even things out. Or opt for any of the other ingredients that will seriously upgrade a meatloaf, like caramelized onions or bacon jam.