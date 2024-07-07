The Whiskey That Should Have A Permanent Spot On Your Bar Cart
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Keeping your bar cart well-stocked is a must-do for drinks on the fly, whether you're whipping up an afternoon libation or impressing your guests with a stellar after-dinner cocktails. However, it's hard to know where to begin. You need essential bar tools and ingredients like bitters and liqueurs, plus plenty of spirits. You can cover your bases with vodka, gin, rum, tequila, and whiskey, but how do you decide which of the many brands and varieties to choose?
In terms of whiskey, Food Republic has got you covered with advice from Katie Stryjewski, author of "Cocktails, Mocktails and Garnishes from the Garden" and the blogger behind @garnish_girl on Instagram. For bar cart staples that you can rely on, she says, "I'd recommend either a good bourbon or rye, depending on your preference. Rye tends to be drier and spicier, while bourbon is sweeter."
If you're wondering about the difference between whiskey and bourbon, bourbon is just a type of American whiskey, primarily made with corn. The other grains that are used in the formula also impact the flavor, but bourbon often has notes of vanilla, butterscotch, and caramel. Fruitier bourbons may taste like cherry, apple, or citrus, whereas others can taste like baking spices or pleasant florals. Meanwhile, rye whiskey is known for being sharper, with a grainy and spicy taste from its rye-heavy grain base. This style of whiskey is also common in the United States, and the profile heads in a black pepper or clove direction.
An expert's favorite brands of of rye and bourbon to buy
Katie Stryjewski has her own preferred labels of both bourbon and rye. "My go-to ryes are Rittenhouse and Redemption, and Old Overholt is a good budget option," she says. Rittenhouse (priced at around $26 per 750 milliliter bottle) has notes of cocoa, citrus, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and maple. Redemption rye (about $22 per bottle) brings toasted oak, citrus, and mint to your drinks. Old Overholt is slightly sweet with woody and spicy flavors, and it comes in at around $20.
If you want to buy bourbon like you know what you're doing, try Stryjewski's favorite brands: Buffalo Trace, Four Roses, and Old Forester. With Buffalo Straight Bourbon Trace, you'll find flavors of brown sugar, oak, toffee, dark fruit, and anise (prices vary from $22 to just over $30 or higher). Four Roses is honeyed with notes of pear and apple (about $33 per bottle), while Old Forester brings the grain-forward notes of corn, oats, and rye along with spicy, vanilla, and orange flavors (around $21 per bottle).
As Stryjewski says, your choice depends on which direction you want for your go-to drinks — bourbon is traditional for an old fashioned, but rye creates a less sweet and more sharp vibe, if you like drier drinks. While rye is a classic choice for a Manhattan, bourbon adds a richer caramel-like taste. And if you simply can't decide, why not pick up a bottle of both? Cheers!