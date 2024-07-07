The Whiskey That Should Have A Permanent Spot On Your Bar Cart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping your bar cart well-stocked is a must-do for drinks on the fly, whether you're whipping up an afternoon libation or impressing your guests with a stellar after-dinner cocktails. However, it's hard to know where to begin. You need essential bar tools and ingredients like bitters and liqueurs, plus plenty of spirits. You can cover your bases with vodka, gin, rum, tequila, and whiskey, but how do you decide which of the many brands and varieties to choose?

In terms of whiskey, Food Republic has got you covered with advice from Katie Stryjewski, author of "Cocktails, Mocktails and Garnishes from the Garden" and the blogger behind @garnish_girl on Instagram. For bar cart staples that you can rely on, she says, "I'd recommend either a good bourbon or rye, depending on your preference. Rye tends to be drier and spicier, while bourbon is sweeter."

If you're wondering about the difference between whiskey and bourbon, bourbon is just a type of American whiskey, primarily made with corn. The other grains that are used in the formula also impact the flavor, but bourbon often has notes of vanilla, butterscotch, and caramel. Fruitier bourbons may taste like cherry, apple, or citrus, whereas others can taste like baking spices or pleasant florals. Meanwhile, rye whiskey is known for being sharper, with a grainy and spicy taste from its rye-heavy grain base. This style of whiskey is also common in the United States, and the profile heads in a black pepper or clove direction.