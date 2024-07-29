What Does It Mean To Drink A Martini With A Twist?
If you're asked "olive or twist?" when ordering a martini cocktail, you may be wondering what the Dickens the bartender is talking about. An olive is simple enough, delivering a beautifully briny and savory quality to the drink. A twist, on the other hand, doesn't refer to any sort of new variation on the classic dry gin martini recipe. Rather, it just means that you'll be served the beverage with a piece of twisted citrus zest across the top of the glass.
The twist usually refers to a lemon zest garnish, though you may occasionally see lime, orange, or grapefruit. And it's not just for the aesthetic appeal, although it does look very elegant. The fragrant oils released by the citrus deliver a bright, crisp flavor to the spirit-forward drink, as well as giving it a wonderfully fresh aroma that greets you with every sip.
When picking your citrus twist, think about the specific qualities and flavors of the fruit in question, and the impact they will have on the cocktail. While lemon zest adds a delightfully zingy perfume and taste, it can also add unwanted bitterness to the beverage, especially if the white pith is left on. If you find this flavor overpowering, you may want to remove the garnish from the glass after a minute or two rather than leaving it in until you finish the drink. If you feel that lime zest is too punchy or acidic, try sweeter orange instead.
Tailor your garnish for different martini variations
There are often variations when making classic cocktails, but the martini comes with so many options that it sometimes feels like you need a handbook to understand the jargon. It's worth bearing in mind, though, that different garnishes are sometimes better suited to certain styles.
If you take your martini dry or extra dry, which means reducing the amount of vermouth, then the taste of the gin or vodka can become more powerful. Gin-heavy martinis are traditionally served with a lemon twist as the aromatic flavors pair so well, but you may prefer the salinity that an olive brings to a vodka-based martini. If the martini contains a dash of bitters, then an orange twist can balance the flavors. Some types of citrus fruit may match the botanical notes within individual gins better than others, too.
With some variations, a citrus twist is not the best option. A dirty martini, for example, should always be served with an olive to drive home the saltiness that the added brine brings to the drink. If you fancy transforming your martini into a Gibson cocktail, then all you need to do is use cocktail onions for the garnish as opposed to an olive or twist — it's the only difference between the two drinks. But if you're going for a classic martini and can't decide between an olive or twist, then don't worry — it's perfectly acceptable to have both.