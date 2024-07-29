What Does It Mean To Drink A Martini With A Twist?

If you're asked "olive or twist?" when ordering a martini cocktail, you may be wondering what the Dickens the bartender is talking about. An olive is simple enough, delivering a beautifully briny and savory quality to the drink. A twist, on the other hand, doesn't refer to any sort of new variation on the classic dry gin martini recipe. Rather, it just means that you'll be served the beverage with a piece of twisted citrus zest across the top of the glass.

The twist usually refers to a lemon zest garnish, though you may occasionally see lime, orange, or grapefruit. And it's not just for the aesthetic appeal, although it does look very elegant. The fragrant oils released by the citrus deliver a bright, crisp flavor to the spirit-forward drink, as well as giving it a wonderfully fresh aroma that greets you with every sip.

When picking your citrus twist, think about the specific qualities and flavors of the fruit in question, and the impact they will have on the cocktail. While lemon zest adds a delightfully zingy perfume and taste, it can also add unwanted bitterness to the beverage, especially if the white pith is left on. If you find this flavor overpowering, you may want to remove the garnish from the glass after a minute or two rather than leaving it in until you finish the drink. If you feel that lime zest is too punchy or acidic, try sweeter orange instead.