The best corn cobs are so sugary, they almost beg for a spot in your dessert lineup. Their intriguingly fresh, vegetal taste toes the line between sweet and savory. It's no surprise, then, that we can't stop thinking about criminally underrated foods like sweet corn ice cream. The fresh vegetable already has our vote when it comes to frozen desserts, so why not embrace the sunny yellow ingredient in other applications? Consider using cornbread as the foundation for an ice cream sandwich (corn-flecked filling suggested but not required).

Making a cornbread ice cream sandwich is as straightforward as it sounds. Mix up a batch of ice cream and bake a fresh loaf of your best bread. Although you might be able to repurpose leftovers from chili night, bakers are better off making a new one tailored to their project. This way, they can bake the bread in a sheet tray to get thin squares ideal for layering with the frozen dairy.

You'll find the crunchy texture of the cornmeal makes each bite exciting. And the fluffy, crumbly nature of the bread promises the dessert will be easy to dig into — no more waiting for hardened cookies to thaw. Plus, as you may have noticed, when it comes to the versatile starch, heaps of ingredients pair well with the vegetable's delicate taste, inviting culinary experimentation and enticing those who prefer less sweet desserts. As a result, you may find yourself expecting more from your ice cream sandwiches in the future.