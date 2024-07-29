Cornbread Is The Unexpected Base For The Ultimate Ice Cream Sandwich
The best corn cobs are so sugary, they almost beg for a spot in your dessert lineup. Their intriguingly fresh, vegetal taste toes the line between sweet and savory. It's no surprise, then, that we can't stop thinking about criminally underrated foods like sweet corn ice cream. The fresh vegetable already has our vote when it comes to frozen desserts, so why not embrace the sunny yellow ingredient in other applications? Consider using cornbread as the foundation for an ice cream sandwich (corn-flecked filling suggested but not required).
Making a cornbread ice cream sandwich is as straightforward as it sounds. Mix up a batch of ice cream and bake a fresh loaf of your best bread. Although you might be able to repurpose leftovers from chili night, bakers are better off making a new one tailored to their project. This way, they can bake the bread in a sheet tray to get thin squares ideal for layering with the frozen dairy.
You'll find the crunchy texture of the cornmeal makes each bite exciting. And the fluffy, crumbly nature of the bread promises the dessert will be easy to dig into — no more waiting for hardened cookies to thaw. Plus, as you may have noticed, when it comes to the versatile starch, heaps of ingredients pair well with the vegetable's delicate taste, inviting culinary experimentation and enticing those who prefer less sweet desserts. As a result, you may find yourself expecting more from your ice cream sandwiches in the future.
Embracing unexpected flavors with cornbread
Another benefit to using cornbread is it allows more opportunities to highlight subtle or complex tasting notes hidden in the kernels or cornmeal — which may surprise diners used to one-note cookie sandwiches. Think beyond simple vanilla ice cream filling to frozen flavors featuring citrus, carrots, or even olive oil to show off the fruity side of the food. Adding fruit into your cornbread can also achieve a similar result. On the other hand, a buttermilk scoop will celebrate the tart components in the batter, while a whiskey-infused caramel draws attention to the grain's buttery or nutty qualities.
To coax out subtle floral or vegetal notes, or umami, you can also tweak your loaf. Try incorporating aromatics like basil, rosemary, and thyme, or a sprinkle of dried lavender. Or, you can tip the food firmly into salty-sweet territory by using a more earthy heirloom cornmeal or adding sharp cheddar or candied bacon for contrast. For a more challenging fruity floral, you can also tap a habanero or jalapeño to infuse spice into the batter.
The benefit of preparing a thinner, sheet tray-sized bread is that you'll achieve maximum caramelization in each sandwich component. Cooks can cultivate more of that nuttiness by toasting the cornmeal or by browning kernels in honey butter. For greater complexity, char whole cobs on the grill to concentrate the sugars and add a pleasant bitterness before baking.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Food Republic.