How To Make A Store-Bought Ice Cream Cake Look Homemade

For a more sophisticated look, opt for an ice cream cake that has a simple finish instead of lots of sprinkles and brightly colored frostings. That way, you have a more uniform base, and the colors of the fruit can really pop. When selecting fruit, go for items that will not quickly brown — pears, apples, bananas, and peaches are out. Instead, Sasha Zabar likes berries for this purpose. Sturdy fruits like mangoes, pineapples, cherries, or kiwis are also good options.

"I recommend creating a simple syrup or fruit glaze," says Zabar. Simple syrup is made by dissolving sugar into an equal amount of water, and is the most straightforward option. However, you can also swap out the water in simple syrup with your fruit juice of choice. A little bit of citrus zest is another way to add some intrigue without too much work. Using jelly — not jam or marmalade — is another option. Just warm it up until liquidy, and you can use it just like a homemade syrup.

No matter which you choose, a glaze will lend a lovely sheen and uniform look to your ice cream cake topping. Zabar says that you can either arrange the fruit and then brush on the glaze, or dip the fruits individually before decorating. Then, just pop the whole cake back in the freezer. Before serving, thaw your beautifully decorated ice cream cake in the refrigerator for about half an hour.