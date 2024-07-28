How To Make A Store-Bought Ice Cream Cake Look Homemade
With some simple doctoring, a ready-made ice cream cake is the perfect shortcut to a truly impressive dessert course. You know the taste is going to be great — ice cream plus cake or cookie crust is a perfect match — and the dose of nostalgia makes it all the more enjoyable. The only problem is that an ice cream cake straight out of the box can look a little, well, store-bought.
That is why Food Republic got some advice from Sasha Zabar, founder and chef at Glace by Noglu. For Zabar, a little something bright makes all the difference. "Selecting fresh fruit and berries from your local [farmers] market can turn a simple ice cream cake into something special," he explains. Since you are taking a more economical route by purchasing dessert from the store — many delicious options are available in the supermarket freezer or bakery section for around $15 to $30 — splurging on a beautiful fruit topping is worth it. If farmers market fruits are not in the cards, just pick the nicest-looking produce at your preferred store.
How to decorate an ice cream cake with fruit
For a more sophisticated look, opt for an ice cream cake that has a simple finish instead of lots of sprinkles and brightly colored frostings. That way, you have a more uniform base, and the colors of the fruit can really pop. When selecting fruit, go for items that will not quickly brown — pears, apples, bananas, and peaches are out. Instead, Sasha Zabar likes berries for this purpose. Sturdy fruits like mangoes, pineapples, cherries, or kiwis are also good options.
"I recommend creating a simple syrup or fruit glaze," says Zabar. Simple syrup is made by dissolving sugar into an equal amount of water, and is the most straightforward option. However, you can also swap out the water in simple syrup with your fruit juice of choice. A little bit of citrus zest is another way to add some intrigue without too much work. Using jelly — not jam or marmalade — is another option. Just warm it up until liquidy, and you can use it just like a homemade syrup.
No matter which you choose, a glaze will lend a lovely sheen and uniform look to your ice cream cake topping. Zabar says that you can either arrange the fruit and then brush on the glaze, or dip the fruits individually before decorating. Then, just pop the whole cake back in the freezer. Before serving, thaw your beautifully decorated ice cream cake in the refrigerator for about half an hour.