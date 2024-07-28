The Best Substitutes For Cumin In A Recipe

Cumin is an ancient spice that has been used for its earthy, smoky, and slightly bittersweet nuttiness for millennia. Its distinct flavor profile has made it an indispensable part of the Indian, Middle Eastern, North African, and Latin American cuisines — where it is used to flavor hot soups, stews, and curries, sprinkled on top of creamy dips and sauces, added to dry spice rubs for meats and veggies, and mixed with other spices in things like chili and fajitas.

Often, those tiny seeds are toasted dry and used whole, or tempered in bubbling hot oil to give a dish dimensions of flavor and texture. They might even be crushed into coarse granules or ground into a fine powder — there are so many ways to use that one spice. But what if you're out of cumin? Is there a way to replace its slightly sweet, bitter, and peppery complexity?

Luckily, the world of cooking is full of handy little kitchen swaps. So if you don't happen to have any cumin on hand, fret not: There are plenty of other spices that can come to the rescue. The only thing to consider is whether you're replacing whole cumin seeds (which also provide a crunchy texture) or ground powder, and what you're adding that spice to. The substitute that you use will depend on it.