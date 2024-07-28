The One Thing Ina Garten Always Makes Homemade

It's no secret that Ina Garten is a fan of store-bought substitutions when they taste as good as homemade ingredients. But there's one thing she always makes from scratch, and that's a vinaigrette salad dressing. "It's faster to make it than to go to the store and buy a bottle of dressing," Garten says, "And it's so much better" (via YouTube).

A classic vinaigrette consists of just a few ingredients — olive oil and an acid like vinegar or lemon juice, along with seasonings — but it transforms the simplest salad into something bright, fresh, and full of flavor. The Barefoot Contessa uses a measuring cup rather than a bowl to mix her dressing, which makes it even easier to measure the right quantity of each ingredient as you go.

The French golden ratio for vinaigrette is to use three parts oil to one part vinegar. Garten's go-to dressing is similar to this, but slightly heavier on the acid, as she uses half a cup (equivalent to eight tablespoons) of oil and three tablespoons of vinegar. She adds minced garlic, plenty of salt, and freshly-ground black pepper for an even fuller flavor. The pro chef also uses a slightly unconventional ingredient to make sure the dressing properly emulsifies, creating a cohesive, creamy texture.