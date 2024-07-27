Ina Garten's Favorite Pizza Spot In The Hamptons

If you're planning a trip back East or you simply live nearby, you might want to check in on Ina Garten's Instagram. She's been posting a series with some of her favorite places in the Long Island enclave of the Hamptons. In her third installment, she revealed her favorite pizza spot, found in the small hamlet of Amagansett. Fini is a slice shop on Main Street, which, according to the Barefoot Contessa, serves the best pizza around, and she's "obsessed with their white pizza" (via Instagram).

The restaurant serves thin, Brooklyn style pizza by the slice or by the pie. It's easy to understand Garten's preference for the white pizza, which skips the tomato sauce for layers of mozzarella, fontina, and parmesan cheese. The result is a gooey, creamy flavor bomb, served with a sliced lemon. The citrus is just right for cutting through the richness of the cheesy combo. One slice costs a pricey $5.50 while an entire pie will set you back $36.

Garten has been consistent with her love of white pizzas. In 2018, she declared the Brussels sprouts cacio e pepe pizza at Martina Pizzeria in NYC to be her favorite (per Instagram); however, the restaurant closed the following year. She also features her own recipe for white pizza with arugula in her cookbook "Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics," where hers is made with goat cheese along with fontina and mozzarella, and a lemony vinaigrette dresses the greens that are sprinkled on top.