The Simple Mistake Everyone Makes When Draining Fried Food

If you're anything like most home cooks, you probably let your fried foods drain on plates or baking sheets lined with paper towels. While using paper towels is an effective method to remove excess oil, it turns out that how you position them can make or break the crispiness of your dish.

In fact, letting your fried food cool on flat paper towels is a common mistake that can result in a soggy mess. This is because fried items begin to steam on the bottom when air isn't able to circulate around them.

Instead of laying out paper towels after frying, there are other methods that work like a charm to allow for better airflow, including crumpling up your paper towels or using a wire rack set over a baking dish. Both of these methods allow your food to cool and crisp up without accidentally steaming it — so all your hard work on frying the perfect chicken won't go to waste.