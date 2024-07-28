Is Salad Cream The Same As Mayo?

Both salad cream and mayonnaise are whitish-yellow condiments used in similar ways, though they differ in flavor and texture. Salad cream looks more golden in color and has a thinner consistency versus thicker, whiter mayo. Both can be used for sandwiches, deviled eggs, dipping sauces, or in classic creamy salads that feature potato, egg, or pasta bases.

The ingredients are also quite similar. Homemade salad cream is made up of eggs, mustard, cream, salt, sugar, and an acid like vinegar or lemon juice, but no oil. The popular Heinz salad cream ingredients list is similar, but substitutes oil and corn flour for the cream. The flavor is zingy and bright. Mayonnaise combines egg yolks, oil, acid, and salt, with many homemade versions incorporating mustard. Store-bought products tend to nix mustard, and some also add sugar. Either way, mayo leans mild and creamy.

The key differences between the two condiments lays in the treatment of the eggs and preparation technique. Salad cream always incorporates cooked eggs. The original method to make it involves a double boiler wherein a bowl is gently heated via steam from a pot of simmering water below. Lightly cooking the eggs and vinegar in this setup creates an emulsion. Some more modern versions use blended hard-boiled eggs as the base instead. On the other hand, mayonnaise starts with an emulsion of raw egg yolks and oil. As the eggs are whisked, the oil is slowly streamed in, which transforms the two distinct ingredients into a creamy, voluminous spread.