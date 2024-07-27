What Does It Mean To Drink A Burnt Martini?

If you see a burnt martini on a cocktail list at a bar, you might expect the drink to be served flaming — or at least smoking. But the reality is not quite so theatrical. Rather, a burnt martini simply means adding a touch of smoky Scotch whisky to a classic dry gin martini recipe. While it's not one of the more common martini variations, it adds a savory depth of flavor and warm color to the classic cocktail.

A regular dry martini tends to be mixed using five parts gin (or vodka) to one part vermouth, but adjusting the ratio gives very different results in terms of taste. Taking your martini "dry" or "extra dry" means reducing the quantity of vermouth, ordering a martini "naked" involves lowering it even further, and making it "wet" means increasing it. Because a burnt martini incorporates an additional spirit, the ratios are different again, and very much depend on personal preference.

In fact, a burnt martini can be made either with or without vermouth. If you're making it with vermouth, start with four parts gin, one part dry vermouth, and one part Scotch, then adjust to taste. If you prefer it without vermouth, try a bolder ratio of two parts gin to one part whisky. Either way, be sure to stir or shake the mixture with ice so it's perfectly chilled, as nobody wants the kind of burn you get from drinking a glass of room-temperature mixed spirits.