The Metal Spoon Hack That Helps Make Your Iced Coffee Less Watered Down

Whether you're an iced, cold brew, or nitro drinker, making a cold coffee at home always feels like a little bit of an indulgence, especially in the warmer months when even the idea of a hot beverage sends you into a full body sweat. But, by its nature, you have to take a hot cup of coffee, and bring it down to arctic temperatures. So, just add ice, right?

If you feel like sipping on tepid ice chip soup, then sure. But if you want to avoid watered down java, you're going to want to follow this clever iced coffee hack: Put a cold spoon in your iced coffee.

This TikTok-approved trick works by allowing a metal spoon to act as a conductor for heat, drawing it out of the coffee and up into the handle of the spoon. The electrons in the metal of the spoon are dense but flexible, and are able to transfer the fast-moving heat molecules in the coffee away from the slow-moving molecules of the ice, which would otherwise melt on impact from the collision of molecules moving at different speeds. This is the same process through which metal is used as a conductor in many technological applications, for transferring both heat and electricity from one element to another.