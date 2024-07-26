Are You Using Your Citrus Reamer Wrong?

There's a question dividing households and causing ongoing fights between partners. No, this debate has nothing to do with politics or career choices. This is a quandary that pops up each time you take out your citrus squeezer, juicer, or reamer: What's the right way to use this gadget? It's about time you had a definitive explanation to share with your loved ones.

The answer is to place halved citrus cut-side down into the curved plastic. That's right, though it looks awkward, this is the correct placement. It's tempting to assume the rounded outside of a lemon or lime should sit neatly cradled against the curved hollow of the plastic, but that would be wrong.

The consequence of using your reamer incorrectly, as evidenced in a helpful TikTok from Chef Carla Hall, is that you'll extract significantly less juice. Hall's output when reaming correctly was double that of an incorrectly squeezed fruit. To help the liquid flow out, you can take the technique a step further and slice off the rind at either end of your citrus before fitting it into the squeezer. Make a quick slice or slash across the cut-side of lemons and limes, as well, to encourage even more juice to flow.