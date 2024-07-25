Chocolate Milk Is The Only Coffee Creamer You Need

For most coffee drinkers, nothing is more horrifying than brewing a cup of java only to reach into a refrigerator or cabinet with no creamer in sight. Maybe you're on a strict budget and need a cheaper option for your daily pep in a mug, or maybe you just love mochas. In any case, chocolate milk is the ultimate solution and a fantastic alternative to oil-based coffee creamers.

Why? People have been enjoying coffee and chocolate together for a long time because their flavor profiles are similar — woody, smoky, bitter, or fruity, depending on the type. When the two are combined, they highlight and enhance certain aspects of each other, with the sweet cocoa notes of chocolate milk mellowing the bitter bite of java. It's the reason Ina Garten uses coffee in her chocolate cake.

Plus, chocolate milk is already a staple in many households across the country. That could be a saving grace for some of the 77% of coffee drinkers who prefer to add creamer or milk to their cups of joe (per DriveResearch). It's already sweet and will add a slight mocha flavor to your brew.

Today, store refrigerators and shelves are stocked with a myriad of milk brands to suit everyone's dietary needs — many of which include chocolate flavors. You can find it made from almonds, pea protein, and oats, and there are even lactose-free variations.