Chocolate Milk Is The Only Coffee Creamer You Need
For most coffee drinkers, nothing is more horrifying than brewing a cup of java only to reach into a refrigerator or cabinet with no creamer in sight. Maybe you're on a strict budget and need a cheaper option for your daily pep in a mug, or maybe you just love mochas. In any case, chocolate milk is the ultimate solution and a fantastic alternative to oil-based coffee creamers.
Why? People have been enjoying coffee and chocolate together for a long time because their flavor profiles are similar — woody, smoky, bitter, or fruity, depending on the type. When the two are combined, they highlight and enhance certain aspects of each other, with the sweet cocoa notes of chocolate milk mellowing the bitter bite of java. It's the reason Ina Garten uses coffee in her chocolate cake.
Plus, chocolate milk is already a staple in many households across the country. That could be a saving grace for some of the 77% of coffee drinkers who prefer to add creamer or milk to their cups of joe (per DriveResearch). It's already sweet and will add a slight mocha flavor to your brew.
Today, store refrigerators and shelves are stocked with a myriad of milk brands to suit everyone's dietary needs — many of which include chocolate flavors. You can find it made from almonds, pea protein, and oats, and there are even lactose-free variations.
Making and spicing up chocolate milk creamer at home
No chocolate milk on hand? No problem! There are a few ways to make it yourself at home. The most basic method is to mix plain cocoa and a sweetener into your preferred milk. The best part of making your own is you can control exactly how strong the chocolate milk tastes. For a bolder flavor, you can increase the cocoa powder, use dark cocoa, or add extra directly to your coffee.
Instead of cocoa, use chocolate milk powder mix, syrup, or even your favorite chocolate spread. If you use a spread like Nutella, add a spoonful to your milk, and stir vigorously or mix in a blender. You can also add a splash of hot water to the bottom of your glass and stir in the spread to create a syrup that you can easily add to your coffee.
On top of that, you can add various extracts and spices to imitate your favorite coffee creamer. Some options that pair well with both coffee and chocolate include hazelnut extract, vanilla extra, cinnamon, nutmeg, and even pumpkin pie spice. Try using Jacques Torres' secret hot chocolate ingredients — milk powder and cornstarch — to make your homemade cocoa-creamer more velvety and elevate your coffee into a mocha-like beverage. On the other hand, you can also stir instant hot chocolate into your coffee for an instant mocha.