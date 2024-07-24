What Does It Mean To Order A 50/50 Shot?

When it comes to shots, there is a whole world out there beyond well vodka. If you want something tasty, complex, and not so bitingly boozy, you need a 50/50 shot. Simply put, these shots contain equal parts of two different types of alcohol. Usually, they have both a distilled spirit and a lower ABV liqueur, vermouth, or amaro of some sort. Sometimes they even combine two different types of liqueurs and skip the hard stuff entirely. The result is a shooter that goes down easy and drinks like a tiny cocktail.

Now, you wouldn't just saddle up to the bar and ask for a 50/50 shot. That might be one of those asks that makes bartenders roll their eyes at your order. This is a drink category, and not a specific combination. However, you could ask them for their favorite one — they will definitely have an answer for you.

The Hard Start is one of the most iconic, which has equal parts Fernet Branca and Branca Menta. You could also try an M&M featuring mezcal and Montenegro — an Italian amaro liqueur that has notes of citrus peel, bitter cherry, anise, and coriander. A Ferrari pairs licorice-forward Fernet Branca with bitter and orangey Campari, while the Spaghetti leans lighter with a blend of minty Strega and fruity Cappelletti. The Rye-Nar, Rum-Nar, or Bro-Nar combine herbaceous and vegetal Cynar liqueur with rye whiskey, rum, or bourbon, respectively. This list goes on and on.