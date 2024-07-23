What Separates Mirin From Soy Sauce?

Like mirin, soy sauce is made using koji as a fermentation agent. It has been around since 17th-century China, and is still often brewed using a traditional process called honjozo. Soybeans are soaked and then steamed, and wheat is roasted and then crushed before the two are combined with koji to ferment, and later a salt brine, which helps preserve and flavor the soy sauce. Japanese soy sauce is referred to as shoyu, and though it was invented in China, most mainstream soy sauce sold globally today comes from Japan.

There are dozens of different types of soy sauce, which taste differently depending on where they are made, how they are fermented, and how they are seasoned. Koikuchi shoyu, or dark soy sauce, is the most popular variety of soy sauce. Light soy sauce, or usukuchi shoyu, is paler in color than koikuchi shoyu, but often more flavorful, and sometimes even contains mirin. Tamari, another popular variety, is made with only soybeans, as a byproduct of miso, and packs more of a punch than classic soy sauce, since it doesn't contain wheat to add sweetness. All of these can be used to build flavorful sauces and broths, or provide an ideal dipping sauce for sushi or gyoza. In fact, where mirin goes, soy sauce often follows, since both provide such a rich depth of flavor to cuisines in China, Japan, and around the world.