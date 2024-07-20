The Intense Amount Of Butter Ree Drummond Used While Filming Season One Of The Pioneer Woman

Ree Drummond loves butter. In fact, she's downright obsessed with the stuff. While you might purchase a few sticks or a tub, Drummond stocks her fridge with it by the pound. In case you're picturing a pound or two — nope — think more like "10 to 15 pounds" at a time, which is what she actually buys (per The Pioneer Woman). A believer in the philosophy of more-is-better, Drummond's zeal for the ingredient comes down to its flavor, color, and as she describes, it adds "joy to absolutely everything I cook" (via The Pioneer Woman). She states that it gives her life purpose, and she'd vote for butter as president. If you assume she's kidding, think again.

In 2011, Drummond published a blog post about how in just two weeks, she used 121 pounds of butter while filming recipes for her cooking show. To put that in perspective, it's the equivalent of 484 butter sticks in 14 days. She then detailed how she feels when unwrapping a stick of butter, using language that practically borders on erotic.

Topping that, in her book "Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere," Drummond disclosed that during the filming of her show's first season, she actually used 131 pounds of butter. Considering that four sticks of butter weigh one pound, that's 524 sticks of butter. With six episodes in "The Pioneer Woman" Season 1, you're looking at around 87 sticks per episode.